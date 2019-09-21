LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people dressed in a rainbow of colors packed part of the Highlands for the Louisville Pride Festival on Saturday.
The Louisville Pride Foundation's festival celebrates diversity and unity and featured live music, performances, vendors, and food. Entertainers included the Louisville Gay Men's chorus, DJ Syimone, Cadillac Deville and Leah Halstead.
"For so often, for so long the LGTBQ population has been denigrated and we want to show that we love everybody and our city loves everybody," says Rev. Barbara Merrick from the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky.
This is the fifth year for the festival in the Highlands that shut down Bardstown Road between Grinstead Drive and Beechwood Avenue for the event.
