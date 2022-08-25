LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home this year.
The Louisville Pride Festival is themed "Welcome Home" this year. It's scheduled to be held on Bardstown Road, from Grinstead Drive to Longest Avenue, on Sept. 17.
"Being LGBTQ means being isolated at some point in your life," said Louisville Pride Foundation Executive Director Mike Slaton. "Our message to everyone is that you have a home with the Louisville Pride community. After two years of cancellations for COVID, the Festival is back. And we are now expanding that work year-round with the Center."
The free event, which is being held for the sixth time, goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There will be two stages, a wellness zone, a family zone and around 100 vendors. The main stage will focus on promoting Louisville artists, along with drag shows.
