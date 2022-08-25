LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is getting a new resource.
The Louisville Pride Center is opening up on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville on Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day. It will be the first LGBTQ+ community center the city has seen in more than 30 years.
Asia Institute’s Crane House, which currently occupies the building, will move its offices to just the first floor, allowing the second and third floors to be for the Center.
The building features 7,500-square-foot of space to allow for conference rooms, offices and community events.
The Center will serve as a safe gathering space for the LGBTQ+ community. It will offer social events, legal clinics, support groups, mental health services and more. Organizers said events include game nights, a book club, movie nights, clothing swaps, co-working and more.
"The Center will be a safe and affirming gathering place for LGBTQ people and their friends and family, a backbone organization to support LGBTQ small businesses and nonprofits, and a point of entry for services," Mike Slaton, executive director of the Louisville Pride Foundation, said in a news release on Thursday.
The project was made possible by private and corporate sponsors, such as the Trager Family Foundation, along with grants and proceeds raised from the annual Louisville Pride Festival, which is set for Sept. 17 on Bardstown Road this year.
Plans for the Center were announced last November.
The Center will be open Monday-Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. Officials said additional hours "are planned as the Center grows."
