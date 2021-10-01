LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville priest convicted of abusing children has been released from prison.
Father Joseph Hemmerle was sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual abuse that happened in the 1970s.
The Louisville priest was denied parole several times but Friday, became eligible to be released into mandatory re-entry supervision.
He will be monitored by a parole officer but he isn't required to register as a sex offender. Hemmerle remains a priest.
