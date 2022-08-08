LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday.
It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Coleman Prep is tuition-based and has 45 students in pre-K through sixth grade.
School officials said the prep academy is a "different way to do education" and was created to give families an alternative when it comes to education.
"Knowing that there are other families that want something that's different, that won't be accessed through public school because there's a lot going on there. I mean, it is, and I'm a former public school teacher, so I understand what class sizes look like," said Asa Coleman, executive director of Coleman Preparatory Academy. "We're able to provide a smaller class size, different programming that can't be found anywhere else."
The school plans to add two grade levels each year.
To learn more about Coleman Prep Academy or donate to the school, click here.
