LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys at the Louisville-Jefferson County Public Defender Corporation are celebrating one year since voting to unionize.
Although they were celebrating on Friday, they said negotiation efforts have not been going well, and they still don't have a union contract.
The celebration was held at Monnik in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood, where people wrote letters to the board of directors to inform them about union efforts, and also to share with the community.
Attorneys voted to unionize because they said they are handling too many cases and are short-staffed.
Negotiations with management have been happening since July 2022.
"We're struggling," said Morgan King, assistant public defender. "We need assistance at both in our working conditions and with management right now."
Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by the event and spoke to lawyers about their concerns.
The group hopes an agreement and contract will come soon.
