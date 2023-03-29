LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A travel website ranked Louisville in the top 10 for the most beautiful and affordable places to live in the U.S.
Travel and Leisure ranked Louisville fourth, featuring the city's rich history and culture.
|Rank
|City
|1
|Hickory, North Carolina
|2
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|3
|Greenville, South Carolina
|4
|Louisville, Kentucky
|5
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|6
|St. Louis, Missouri
|7
|Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
|8
|Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
|9
|South Bend, Indiana
|10
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The travel website said "teeming with an expansive, verdant park system and walking trails, Louisville sits along the Ohio River and provides spectacular views from its Waterfront Park and Big Four Pedestrian Bridge."
According to Travel and Leisure, Louisville's main draw is its low median housing cost, around $163,000, and a low cost of living. The ranking also featured Louisville's creative culinary scene and bourbon distillery experiences.
