LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Regional Airport Authority says it fell victim to ransomware Monday morning.
Ransomware refers to malicious software designed to block access to files or data until a ransom is paid.
A spokesperson says the issue affected files related to the Regional Airport Authority, but did not impact operations or security systems at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport or Bowman Field.
Officials say no ransom was paid.
The spokesperson said the malicious software was deleted and the affected files are in the process of being restored via backups.
