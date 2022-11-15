LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registration for rental housing might be coming to Louisville to help with transparency and accountability.
On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Public Works committee approved an ordinance to create an online rental registry by a 4-3 vote.
The registry would have a list of rental properties across the city and owner information.
Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, showed WDRB News pictures of a house on Southern Heights that was lived in within the past year but is now vacant. It has broken windows and trash on the inside, creating unsafe conditions for neighbors.
"I also want us to consider the cost of erosion of our communities," George said to the committee.
George said the owner of the property is not responding to calls. Examples like this property are why some Metro Council members moved to create an online rental registry.
"Being able to know who owns a property and be able to say, 'this is what neighbors are reporting, these are the experiences we see, and that people have.' We're asking for a resolve," she said. "That gives a level of attention that hopefully will prevent future code enforcement violations."
The ordinance calls for an initial registration fee, ranging from $25 to $250 depending on the size of the rental property. It would also require code enforcement to do random inspections on 10% of rentals in the city per year.
If there are at least two exterior violations, then an interior inspection will be conducted.
George said code enforcement officials will produce top five violations they see so that when an owner signs up, he or she will know what will be looked for.
There's no list yet, but among the violations she sees include high grass and the exterior not being maintained.
Three council members, both Republicans on the committee and Brent Ackerson, D-26, opposed the ordinance, worrying if this is the best use of resources.
"I don't know if we're helping the real problems, and focusing enough on the bad actors," Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said. "I feel like we're casting a very large net and, to me, that's inefficient government"
"Sometimes the shotgun approach, trying to get everybody at the same time, just doesn't work," Stuart Benson, R-20, said.
The four remaining members, all Democrats, voted yes.
"A yes vote is for transparency, which many of you love," Rick Blackwell, D-12, said.
"I say it's high time that we put a lot in investing in the long-term sustainability of our community by ensuring those that cannot afford to buy, that they have at least a minimum standard that is already on the books," Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said.
The ordinance reads that the registry will take affect within six months of its passage. The next full Metro Council meeting is Dec. 1.
