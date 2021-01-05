LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky state lawmaker introduced a bill named after a man who was killed in an altercation outside Nowhere Bar last year.
Louisville Rep. Lisa Willner, D-35, introduced "Christopher's Law" on Tuesday, the first anniversary of Christopher McKinney's death.
House Bill 173, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Jim DuPlessis, is named after McKinney, who died after an altercation with a bouncer at the bar on Bardstown Road. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office decided not to charge the bouncer.
The bill would require bars to do a criminal background check on bouncers before being hired and also require bouncers to go through training. It would also ban bouncers from drinking alcohol or being under the influence of any illegal substances while on the job.
"It also would make clear that any off-duty law enforcement officer working as a bouncer is a private employee during those hours and that law enforcement agencies are not liable for the officer’s actions in that role," Willner and DuPlessis said in a news release. "The bouncer will also not be allowed, while working at the bar, to use any supplies, uniforms or other insignia tied to his or her law enforcement agency."
The bill would not apply to servers at a bar or security guards hired at venues such as theaters, stadiums and arenas.
