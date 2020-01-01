LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents began paying more for water on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Board of Water Works approved Louisville Water Company's budget with new water rates.
The average cost for a household using 4,000 gallons of water a month will go up 85 cents to about $24.
Louisville Water Company officials say that's a good deal compared to nearby cities.
Residents can fill up 75 eight-ounce glasses of Louisville water for just a penny.
When Louisville Water Company started in 1860, there were tariffs rather than rates. Customers paid based on the number of rooms in a home, the kind of livestock they had and whether or not they wanted to wash a horse drawn carriage.
