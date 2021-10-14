LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Depending on the depth and sharpness of the edges, little pockets found throughout Louisville roadways can do a considerable amount of damage to vehicles driving over them.
The potholes and cracks scattered throughout North 20 Street in the Portland neighborhood are not just an eye sore for residents Michael and Amanda Bishop. But they're costing them a pretty penny.
Michael Bishop said the same pothole near his home has cost him six tires.
"They need to fix them. I'm tired of it,” he said while standing outside of his home of four months and leaning against one of his six cars surrounding his home. "(The city) wants to give me a ticket for parking on the sidewalk but don't want to fix the street."
The Bishops' street is one of thousands across Louisville in much needed repair. North 20th Street is documented along with other streets and roadways in a comprehensive 5-year Paver Plan. In a 70-page document, each of the streets in need of fixing are ranked from "Good" to "Failed."
Along with the data and assessment, the City of Louisville Department of Public Works released a $60 million spending plan last week to pave roads throughout the city for the next three years.
"They need to fix them, because there is going to be a lot of people stuck and everything else— having problems this winter," Amanda Bishop said.
According to Metro Public Works, its construction contractors are facing staffing issues, which could lead to many roads not being fixed by the end of paving season. The sidewalk and road paving worker shortage have prolonged some projects, even delayed the start of others, since August.
Crews were expected to pave 200 roads this year. It's unclear how many roads throughout the city have been repaired.
Earlier this year, Metro Public Works and Assets Director Vanessa Burns anticipated that by the end of the paving season — typically in late November — crews would have paved a total of 200 lane miles this year.
The Bishops said they are growing accustomed to swerving around the nooks and crannies of their aging street and that some newcomers might not be so lucky come snowfall.
"I feel sorry for their tires,” Michael Bishop said. “I feel sorry for their pockets like mine. I'm broke now."
Louisville Metro Public Works was not immediately available for comment but wrote in a memo that they do not know how much longer the staffing problem will continue. They anticipate it will go through the end of the paving year.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.