LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Issues within the supply chain for getting meat orders has created a national shortage.
Louisville catering company Wiltshire Pantry said it's a struggle to get what clients order.
"We just don't know when it comes right down to it, if we aren't going to be able to get what we want," Susan Hershberg, Wiltshire Pantry owner, said.
She said in her 30 plus years in the industry, she's never seen a meat shortage like this.
"No matter how much you want to pay for it, you're not going to get it because it's not available," she said.
Executive Chef Akeem Hasegawa at Wiltshire on Market said his menus are at the mercy of what meats are available.
"They tell me that we don't have, you know, pork belly this week, but we have some shoulders so what can I do creatively to kind of bring that together so that we all just end up happy," Hasegawa said.
The two said there are problems getting deliveries, mixed with high demand because of reopening capacity for restaurants all at the same time.
"There's a lot of things that are kind of culminating into one massive blackout that we're experiencing right now," he said.
Hershberg said for an upcoming wedding she's catering she had to order the brisket two months in advance. Before the pandemic, she could order and get the meat within a couple of days.
"Just when we think 'okay, we're gonna get to exhale and things are gonna feel a little bit easier,' we haven't gotten there yet," Hershberg said.
There isn't a timeline for when the shortage could be resolved.
