LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local anti-violence activist Christopher 2X says January of 2021 surpassed the previous homicide record for the month.
According to 2X, Louisville had 15 homicides in 2021, making it the deadliest January on record. It's also more than the two previous January months combined.
2X also reported 49 non-fatal shootings as of January 30. 2X says this information is based on homicide data from LMPD.
“We’ve never had a January with as much gun violence as Jan. 2021,” said 2X. "January is usually a month with lower levels of violence, but not this year. This year, we’ve had more homicides in January than in the last two Januarys combined.”
In Jan. 2020, there were nine reported homicides and in Jan. 2019, there were four.
Louisville ended 2020 with a record 173 homicides, 2X said. Non-fatal shootings also broke records last year, with 586 reported shootings.
