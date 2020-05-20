LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger bat factory is up and running again, after being sidelined for several weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, this is the 136th straight year for the factory to produce the Official Bat of Major League Baseball. And just in time for Father's Day, the factory is making personalized Louisville Slugger bats for dad featuring engravings that say "#1 Dad" or "Happy Father's Day" along with the MLB team logo.
The bats are priced at $59.95, including shipping. These and other special occasion bats are available at www.slugger.com. Order by June 1 for guaranteed delivery by Father's Day on June 21, 2020.
