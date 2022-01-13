LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people around Louisville have struggled to find missing mail.
Linda Wilhelms said she is missing important mail at her home in Reservoir Park.
"I had two pieces of junk mail last Saturday, and that's the only mail I've had since the third of January," Wilhelm said. "I'm worried about my dog's prescription that hasn't been delivered yet. This is the time I get a lot of tax information, and I'm worried with the W-2 supposed to be coming in the mail. Several people have said mail has just disappeared."
Further east, Bill Peters said his mail has been missing from Forest Springs for a week. He and many of his neighbors have visited the post office to try to figure out what the problem is.
"The residents of Forest Springs have tried several times to go up and talk to them," Peters said. "Not to complain but just to find out what's going on."
He said his wife also drove to the post office to see if she could pickup her mail instead of waiting for a driver.
"They wouldn't let her pick up the mail, because it's not sorted," Peters said. "They could at least sort it and let us come pick it up. We kind of feel like the mail is kind of held hostage. It's not being delivered, and they won't let us come pick it up. "
Wilhelms and Peters both said they understand COVID-19 has caused staffing issues but said there are other potential solutions.
"They could deliver our mail every other day and someone else's mail every other day, that way it could be the same carrier who does both," Peters said.
"If they weren't going to have a mail on Saturdays, I could see that as a way to cut costs, and I think most people could deal with that," Wilhelms said. "But once every two weeks, I don't know if that's going to work. It's a phenomenally hard thing to do. I can't even get my head wrapped around how mail gets delivered. It seems incredibly difficult, but it seemed to get done better before."
WDRB News reached out to USPS to try to determine how many workers they needed, how many were out due to COVID-19 related issues and if residents could pick up mail themselves.
A spokesperson sent the following statement in response:
"The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Louisville and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.
Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.
When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities."
