LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly $3.4 million from the federal government is going toward funding affordable housing developments in Louisville.
Through Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Housing, the money will be awarded to developments that "complement existing neighborhood development and do not permanently displace existing residents," Mayor Greg Fischer's office said in a news release.
Additionally, developments "that increase affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households and, where possible, repurpose vacant and abandoned real estate" will also be considered, the release says. " ... Applicants will be evaluated on housing development experience and financial and organizational capacity, with a review of past performance on projects of a similar size and complexity."
Those interested must apply online and submit a $250 application fee. The deadline to apply is April 15.
For more information on the application process, click here.
