LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ordinance that would stop fees at Louisville Metro Police Impound Lot is moving forward.
During a Louisville Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday, council members passed the ordinance.
The hope is to eliminate fees for 30 days so that people can get their cars in what is being called an amnesty period.
"I certainly don't think that this is going to be the end-all and be-all and total solution to our inability to get cars off the streets,” said councilman Bill Hollander, D, who sponsored the ordinance along with councilwoman Nicole George, D, to alleviate some of the issues the lot is facing.
Right now, if a car is towed, the owner is charged an $85 fee and $15 for every seven days a car is stored in the impound lot.
This ordinance could help get broken down cars off the street, cut car owners some slack and could also mean fewer cars in an already packed lot.
The ordinance will now head to the full Metro Council for a vote.
“I know the administration is working on some other ideas and I hope they come to fruition soon," Hollander said.
