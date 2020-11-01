LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crashed, undriveable and abandoned vehicles are littering Louisville streets, and with the city's impound lot at record capacity, the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to make room for the thousands vehicles still on the road.
The city says right now there is an estimated backlog of more than 3,500 abandoned vehicles on the streets — something Louisville drivers have noticed.
"It reminds me of when I lived in Detroit. Basically city streets have become pick-a-part lots," Aaron Leech said.
Mayor Greg Fischer's office says the towing of abandoned vehicles was paused in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was restarted in July. Now, the impound lot is full. The city says LMPD has been trying to auction and scrap up to 200 vehicles a week to create more space.
Leech lives near the impound lot in Butchertown and said while he wants the abandoned cars off the streets, he doesn't want them in his backyard.
"As long as there's a location that doesn't have immediate residential neighborhoods, I'd be looking at those locations," he said.
In a recent newsletter, Louisville Metro Council President David James addressed the issue.
"It pains me to see our district flooded with this issue, especially when the issue can be resolved," James, D-6, said in his note. "The Louisville Metro Council has designated funds in the budget, two years in a row, for the city to purchase a new tow lot."
Jean Porter with Mayor Fischer's office sent WDRB a statement that said in part:
"The Mayor's team, meanwhile, has presented several options to Council, all of which have been rejected. In early 2019, we made significant improvements to the existing Impound Lot, relocating as many vehicles as possible, while also escalating the number of auctions held, and working to clear out cold case on-hold vehicles. We continue to keep our eyes open for opportunities and are working with the resources we have to address this issue efficiently."
To report an abandoned vehicle you can call 311.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.