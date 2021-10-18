LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they say a woman was sexually assaulted by a Louisville Uber driver.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Sunday, at about 9 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police say they met with the alleged victim, a woman who was "visibly distraught and crying." The woman told them she'd gotten a ride with 35-year-old Raudel Veloz Cruz, an Uber driver, to a home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood.
When they arrived, she said Cruz locked all of the doors on the vehicle, refusing to let her get out. She said he also dumped out her purse inside the vehicle and started going through her personal items.
According to court documents, the woman said Cruz then grabbed her, "stuck his tongue in her mouth and attempted to kiss her."
The woman said in retrospect, she believed Cruz had no intention to steal anything when he dumped out the contents of her purse. She said she thought he simply wanted to distract her from what he was about to do.
Police showed up at Cruz's home after midnight on Monday morning and arrested him. He's charged with first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment and third-degree Sexual Abuse. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
WDRB has reached out to Uber for comment. At the time of this writing no response has been received.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.