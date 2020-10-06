LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League is partnering with other organizations to offer voters a ride to the polls.
On the first day of early voting in Kentucky, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m., the groups will host a caravan called "Protest to Power: Caravan to the Polls" from the LUL office, 1535 W. Broadway, to the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
A pep rally with food and music will start at 11 a.m.
The groups will host a caravan every Saturday for the rest of the month and will take voters to different polling locations.
The Urban League is partnering with groups including LUL Guild, LUL Young Professionals, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Kentucky NAACP, Black Leadership Coalition of Kentucky, Alberta Odell Jones Independent Black Voters Association, Until Freedom and Black Voters Matter.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.