LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League held an event for Black business owners to promote and sell their products.
The local nonprofit organization hosted a Black-owned business pop-up shop at the Norton Sports and Learning Center on Monday in west Louisville.
More than 40 vendors participated in the event.
The Louisville Urban League says only about 2% of Louisville businesses are Black-owned despite Black residents making up more than 23% of the city's population.
"We really want to do as much as we can to not only help to stimulate new businesses, but also to support those that are already in existence," Lyndon Pryor, Chief Engagement Officer of Louisville Urban League, said. "Providing space and opportunity like these for businesses to come out and hopefully engage new community, folks who may not have been aware of them before is really vital to sustainable Black businesses."
The Louisville Urban League plans to host more events like the pop-up shop in the future.
Some of the vendors included:
- Sow Journey, LLC
- Barbie Klaire's KandyLand Smoothies
- Soul Hi Vegan
- Mary's Twisted Biscuits
- Royal Couture Treats
- Brew & Sip Coffee Bar
- SunshineSmilez
- Gifts From Kenny
- Bath Wonderland
- Metro Louisville Youth Basketball Association
- Fierce Kitty Cosmetics
- Honey Dips Treats
- Boujee Boards & More
- Angel Eyez and more LLC
- Crystals Harmony
- SeQuel Scents
- Bella Notte Boutique
- Loc N Key
- West Louisville athletics
- Got Munchies? LLC
- DeChe's Cakes And Treats, LLC
- Gimme Some Suga
- CT Collections
- Lit Scents Candle Co
- Good reads with good looks
- Simply United Together
- Tiana's House of Beauty
- B Abell Comprehensive Services LLC
- Fitz 4 Queens Boutique LLC
- Gyenami of Louisville featuring waist beads queen
- Sweettrxpped
- BRAINFREEZE: Cones For A Cause
- THE AMRÉ
- Happie's Fashion Boutique
- Amiracle Ade Stand
