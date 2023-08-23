LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Vietnam veteran received some well-deserved honors on Wednesday.
Steven Stoker was presented the Bronze Star Medal from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
“A very rewarding and special aspect of serving as a United States senator for Kentucky is honoring Veterans like Mr. Stoker,” Paul said. “From the bottom of my heart, and for the country, thank you, we are indebted for your service and sacrifice.”
Today I had the special privilege of presenting a Bronze Star Medal and several awards to Vietnam Veteran, Steven Stoker in Louisville. Thank you for your service and sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/ADkhxbLw2a— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 23, 2023
Stoker also received the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Expert Badge with Machine Gun Bar with Rifle Bar, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon (1960).
Stoker was drafted in 1969 and trained at Fort Knox and Fort Polk. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army. During his service in Vietnam, Stoker moved from the 4th Infantry to the 101st Airborne.
If you or someone you know needs help with a Veteran Affairs case, or replacing lost or damaged VA records and medals, you can contact Senator Paul's Bowling Green office by filling out a Privacy Release here.
