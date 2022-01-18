LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tax season kicks off next week, but some prep sites in Louisville are already getting started.
Ten Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites will be offered in Louisville this year through the Louisville Asset Building Coalition. And, just like last year, volunteers expect it to be busy.
“It seems like last year more people were seeking the services. Because I had a lot come through here - and I'm sure Urban League, Americana and all them did too - that had never been here but they needed the service,” said Eurana Horton, VITA site coordinator at the Portland Promise Center.
The Louisville Asset Building Coalition says VITA offers free tax prep through trained volunteers to anyone with an annual income under $66,000.
Some sites like the Louisville Urban League are already accepting tax drop-offs. Others like the Portland Promise Center aren't open quite yet, but are already taking appointments.
Horton has volunteered for 21 years. She says people who discover the program are thankful.
"They can't believe it's free," Horton said. "And even at the end of it, it's like 'just say thank you, it's free' it's very - I've had people cry on me."
The hundreds of dollars potentially saved by not paying to file taxes are a huge relief to some families.
"It's important because it allows the families to take the money that they would normally be paying to get their taxes and use it for emergency-type expenses, or to save their money, or to buy things for their family," said Earnestine White, director of the Louisville Asset Building Coalition.
The pandemic has created unique relief measures like the child tax credit for volunteers to process, but Horton says it actually wasn't difficult to manage.
"At first I thought it was with all the different stimuluses that we had to report, and unemployment taxes being waived and everything, but it was really easy," said Horton.
A new factor this year is a pilot program called "Tax Time Connect". Financial advocates will be on-hand at VITA sites, helping anyone who needs a bank account to set one up.
"Many of our clients don't have bank accounts, or have had difficulty accessing accounts. So we're hoping this program will help remove some of those barriers," said Arnetia Horton, a financial advocate. "They'll have support, someone right there with them to walk every step of the way, and that's the role I plan to play. To be there available firsthand to answer those questions they may be nervous about asking someone."
"It's very important because a lot of the people that have low to moderate income are losing out on a lot of the credits, it's taking them much longer to get their tax returns their money that they need - and those are the people that need the money the most," said White.
Regardless of what you need, volunteers hope anyone who can use the services take advantage.
Appointments for many sites can be made by calling (502) 305-0005. To see a list of all site locations, click here.
