LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is dishing out $250 million to improve water infrastructure in the state, and Louisville is trying to snag a piece of the pie.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the state is taking applications for its Cleaner Water Program, which is being funded with federal relief money.
The Louisville Water Company has already identified two projects in Jefferson County that could benefit from the program. It plans to apply for other federal funding that would help cover projects in Oldham and Bullitt counties.
In total, Louisville Water has identified $22 million in projects it hopes to apply for.
