LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wants you to take a walk.
According to a news release, the utility company's Walking Wednesdays events return this summer, and the first one is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7. The events will take place at the Crescent Hill Reservoir on Reservoir Avenue.
"On July 7 and August 4, the Gatehouse will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a paired experience with the Fund for the Arts' Cultural Pass offering at Louisville Water Tower Park," the news release states. "On September 1, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. [At all] events, Louisville Water employees will be onsite to answer questions, offer insights into the history of this unique building, and make sure visitors stay hydrated with plenty of great-tasting Louisville Pure Tap!"
Last summer, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the company from hosting Walking Wednesdays.
