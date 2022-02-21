LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman met a man on a dating app before she and two others carjacked the victim and drove away.
According to court documents, 20-year-old McKenzie Ezell and the victim met on an online dating app before meeting in person in Cincinnati. On Saturday, the victim agreed to drove Ezell home from Louisville.
But the victim said at about 5 p.m., they arrived at an alley in the 600 block of South 40th Street, near River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood. That's when Ezell reportedly pulled a handgun and demanded that he turn over the car.
Two other men, both armed, got into the car at the same time, according to the victim. The suspects then drove the victim to the intersection of Duncan Street and North Shawnee Terrace before making him get out. That's when the victim called the police.
Just before 9 p.m., police say they saw Ezell driving the stolen vehicle, wearing the same clothes the victim described her wearing during the robbery.
She was arrested and allegedly admitted to the crime. She's charged with first-degree robbery.
There is no word on the identities or statuses of the other two suspects.
