LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school shooting in Texas on Tuesday brought back a nightmare for a Louisville mother who survived a mass shooting.
Whitney Austin started the Whitney/Strong Foundation after surviving the Fifth Third Bank shooting in Cincinnati. She was shot 12 times during the September 2018 attack.
"It's the reason I went into this work because I care so deeply about the children in our country and making sure they don't inherit what we now have in America — which is a gun violence problem," Austin said.
The organization is dedicated to ending gun violence and promoting what Austin calls common sense, common ground gun laws.
Among them are crisis aversion and rights retention, which are commonly called red flag laws.
The laws provide a means to get weapons away from people in crisis and get them the help they need.
"We have to think creatively and outside the box," she said. "For so long we've been pursing a set of policies in DC and I don't mean specifically Whitney Strong, I mean the movement in general and we continue to meet road block after road block and so I'm not here for that.
"I'm here for lets meet in the middle, what policies can you get behind? Let's move those and let's start reducing gun violence now."
To learn more about Whitney/Strong, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.