LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit's program focused on providing support for children impacted by gun violence is going to Washington, D.C.
Partners of Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers and Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies are participating in an FBI training session on June 21.
Started in July 2021, the Future Healers program is designed for children between the ages of 4 to 13 years old. More than 110 children impacted by gun violence experience fun and educational activities with the program.
The session with the FBI will show how the programs are helping kids impacted by gun violence and be a model for the rest of the country.
"We're so proud of this invitation from the FBI to help train their workforce, and we're grateful to our partners at the Zoo and UofL who recognize the importance for our community to help these kids heal, learn to be compassionate and have hope for a bright future," 2X said in a news release.
The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, a partnership between Game Changers and the Louisville Zoo, teaches children about care for animals with the ultimate goal of creating a sensitivity toward animals. The initiative was created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals for children experiencing secondary trauma from gun violence.
2X is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday at the J. Edgar Hoover Building for FBI leadership training. UofL's Dr. Chris Jones and Dr. Keith Miller, UofL School of Medicine student Karen Udoh and the Louisville Zoo's Education Curator Kim Allgeier will also speak.
"Future Healers got Zoo Buddies program has connected kids with animals and nature to emphasize their therapeutic power," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. "We hope this new approach will have positive healing ripple effects as these young people become lovers of wildlife and nature, grow to feel included and comfortable in wild places, and ultimately become conservation heroes."
In a letter written to 2X, James Robert Brown, Jr., assistant director of the FBI's Operational Technology Division said the impact of trauma on children is "heavy."
If you'd like information on how to get your kids involved with Future Healers, contact the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
