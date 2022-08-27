LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Corpses are came back to life in a return of a Louisville tradition.
After a two-year hiatus, "Louisville Zombie Attack" is being held for the 17th time on Saturday night. Hundreds of people dressed up in costumes and make up, posing as zombies to walk the streets of Louisville.
"It's seeing the people around here, seeing all the creative costumes, everybody getting together," Alex Cain, a Louisville resident, said. "The entire experience is great."
Close
Bloody people at Zombie Attack in Louisville
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Casket rides along 4th Street at Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Woman scares camera at 4th Street Live Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Girl with hammer at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Referee and cheerleader at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Goat man at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
3 driving caskets at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People walk down 4th Street
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People gather near front of 4th Street Live for Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Man fishes for heart at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People walk down 4th Street at Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Zombie Attack Walk DJ
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Group of people dressed at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Children pose at Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
A girl rolls her eyes at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Skull face woman looks at camera on 4th Street Live
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People walk down Market Street during Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Bride and child at Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Zombie attack walk family
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Zombie Attack Walk bride at 4th Street Live
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Tarot readings at Louisville Zombie Walk
Tarot readings at Louisville Zombie Walk.
Skull face man at Zombie Attack walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Masks at Louisville Zombie Walk
Masks at Louisville Zombie Walk.
Gas mask at Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Penguin at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Bloody people at Zombie Attack in Louisville
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Casket rides along 4th Street at Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Woman scares camera at 4th Street Live Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Girl with hammer at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Referee and cheerleader at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Goat man at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
3 driving caskets at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People walk down 4th Street
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People gather near front of 4th Street Live for Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Man fishes for heart at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People walk down 4th Street at Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Zombie Attack Walk DJ
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Group of people dressed at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Children pose at Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
A girl rolls her eyes at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Skull face woman looks at camera on 4th Street Live
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
People walk down Market Street during Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Bride and child at Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Zombie attack walk family
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louisville Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Zombie Attack Walk bride at 4th Street Live
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Tarot readings at Louisville Zombie Walk
Tarot readings at Louisville Zombie Walk.
Skull face man at Zombie Attack walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Masks at Louisville Zombie Walk
Masks at Louisville Zombie Walk.
Gas mask at Zombie Walk
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
Penguin at Zombie Attack
The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack walked through Louisville on Aug. 27, 2022.
A group of people left Fourth Street Live! around 6:30 p.m. heading for NuLu. A second group plans to leave NuLu at Market and Clay streets around 10 p.m. and end at High Horse bar.
Event organizers hope to break a Guinness World record for largest gathering of zombies. According to a news release, the Guinness World record is 15,458.
The event, which started in 2005, is led by a partnership between The Pete Foundation, local vendors and artists, and it's sponsored by Louisville Downtown Partnership.
"I just love it because it's weird," Cain said. "It's something that Louisville has been doing for over a decade, we missed it." Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.