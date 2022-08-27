LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Corpses are came back to life in a return of a Louisville tradition.

After a two-year hiatus, "Louisville Zombie Attack" is being held for the 17th time on Saturday night. Hundreds of people dressed up in costumes and make up, posing as zombies to walk the streets of Louisville.

"It's seeing the people around here, seeing all the creative costumes, everybody getting together," Alex Cain, a Louisville resident, said. "The entire experience is great."

A group of people left Fourth Street Live! around 6:30 p.m. heading for NuLu. A second group plans to leave NuLu at Market and Clay streets around 10 p.m. and end at High Horse bar.

Event organizers hope to break a Guinness World record for largest gathering of zombies. According to a news release, the Guinness World record is 15,458.

The event, which started in 2005, is led by a partnership between The Pete Foundation, local vendors and artists, and it's sponsored by Louisville Downtown Partnership.

"I just love it because it's weird," Cain said. "It's something that Louisville has been doing for over a decade, we missed it."

