LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't just people who got out to enjoy the snow on Thursday.
Some Louisville Zoo animals also got in on the action.
Zookeepers captured a video of Qannik, the polar bear, playing in the fluffy stuff Thursday afternoon. The 10-year-old will celebrate a birthday on Monday.
Qannik's name actually means "snowflake."
Vikenti the tiger was doing a little less playing the snow and more napping.
It's unsure how long he laid around in the snow but it was long enough to start piling up on his back.
