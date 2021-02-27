LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - There was a special celebration for polar bears at the Louisville Zoo Saturday.
The bears were front and center for International Day of the Polar Bear.
One of the bears, Qannik, made national headlines when she was found alone on Alaska's North slope after being separated from her mom and sibling.
"It's our responsibility to take great care of them and make sure their place in the remnant wild are preserved and healthy forever," John Walczak, the director of the Louisville Zoo, said.
Qannik and Lee now call Gracier Run at the zoo home. Fans of the two came out Saturday to see them and learn how the environment is affecting the bears.
"Regrettably, climate change is bringing on more dramatic severe weather events, we are losing the planet's natural buffering capabilities and polar bears, of course, are suffering because of this, because of a loss of sea ice," Walczak said.
The Louisville Zoo is conducting research on polar bears with other zoos around the country.
