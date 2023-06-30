LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved 3-year-old elephant at the Louisville Zoo that's been diagnosed with a potentially fatal disease is undergoing several treatments in an effort to overcome the virus.
Officials at the zoo said the elephant, named Fitz, is has been diagnosed with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).
"Our entire team of keepers and vets are working around-the-clock to help the elephant calf with support from AZA-accredited zoos around the country," the zoo posted on its website, referring to accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. "While there is no vaccine for the EEHV virus, Fitz is undergoing treatment, including blood and plasma transfusion, as well as stem cell supportive therapies. As Fitz is recovering treatment, he will not be viewable to the public."
The virus affects elephants, especially young elephants, worldwide. The elephant care team first noticed signs of the virus June 25.
This happened after fellow elephant, Punch, placed her trunk multiple times in Fitz's mouth, something the zoo said "is abnormal behavior for the animals." Staff members then noticed that Fitz was acting "somewhat lethargic."
A blood sample sent to the Smithsonian Zoo confirmed the diagnosis June 28. It's still unknown what activates the disease.
There is just a 20-30% survival rate.
"Our highest priority is keeping Fitz as comfortable and safe as possible. As he's receiving treatment and under medical care, he will not be viewable to the public, but we hope the community will help us rally behind Fitz," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release Thursday. "Our entire animal health and animal care teams are working around the clock to help Fitz, and we are thankful for the support of other zoos across the country that have already reached out to assist."
Fitz could also experience an unwillingness to eat, a rapid heartbeat, decreased white blood cells and platelet count and edema. The virus also causes hemorrhagic disease.
Zoo officials said Punch, who shares an exhibit with Fitz and Mikki, isn't showing signs of the infection. No other animals at the zoo are at risk.
Regular updates on Fitz's condition will be made online and on social media. Maloney posted a video online Thursday with more information about the virus that can be viewed below:
