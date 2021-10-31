LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –– Kids weren't the only ones who got into the Halloween spirit this year, so did animals at the Louisville Zoo.
The annual pumpkin smash was Sunday as hundreds of the pumpkins and gourds that were on display at the zoo for the last couple of weeks were given to the animals to play with or eat as a form of enrichment.
Gorillas, meerkats, bears and elephants were just some of the inhabitants that got to have some Halloween fun. Animal enrichment is an important part of animal husbandry at the zoo and promotes the expression of natural behavior, according to zoo officials.
Some of the animals weren't so sure of the pumpkins, while others wasted no time cracking them open to get to the treats or seeds inside.
The pumpkin smash is always a popular event on Halloween for both the guests and animals.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.