LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has a new attraction this summer.
"IncrediBUGS" is an exhibit that features 18 animatronic bugs and insects. It goes from June 25 to Sept. 18.
According to a news release, guests will see different species of colorful beetles, ants and an ant mound, a cicada, butterflies, a stink bug, ladybug, peacock jumping spider, dragonfly, walking stick, katydid, caterpillar and hissing cockroach.
"Arthropods are so important to our ecological system," Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo Director, said. "We hope this exhibit offers a glimpse into their world so that guests can walk away with a better appreciation of their dynamic role."
The Zoo said arthropods make up around 85% of known animal species on earth, including insects, spiders, crustaceans and myriapods.
The exhibit is free with a Zoo admission or membership.
