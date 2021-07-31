LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For Bonnie Miller, the Louisville Zoo is a wonderful place to bring her grandson, Steven.
Miller is not particularly fond of the idea that the zoo will require its visitors to wear masks inside of buildings, starting Monday.
“I’m not for it because I really don’t think the mask do any good,” said Miller. “I have COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) emphysema and it’s really difficult for me to wear masks and I am totally vaccinated.”
According to the zoo’s website, masks will be required inside all public building including Gorilla Forest, the Islands, HerpAquarium, MetaZoo, African Outpost and the Zoo’s gift shops.
In response to the guidelines, Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19 recently tweeted, "I am vaccinated and I encourage everyone who it is right for to get vaccinated as well. With that said, put this order in the column of “I will not comply”. We have completely lost perspective on the limited reasons we should infringe on freedoms."
The decision follows new guidelines by Louisville Metro Government requiring all guests and employees inside government buildings to wear masks.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents District 8, contests Piagentini's dismissal.
"If you disagree with the policy, if you disagree with the science, engage in that, don't flout public health guidance,” said Chambers Armstrong. “I think that's exactly what we've seen throughout this pandemic, and I think it really undermines a lot of the effectiveness of some of the things we've been trying to do to keep everyone safe."
The Louisville Zoo says this change follows the increase of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant.
“I think if you are fully vaccinated, you shouldn't have to wear one," Miller said.
Miller says the swine flu put her in a 3-month coma, nearly killing her, so she's not afraid of the virus and trusts her immune system.
“I’m not real concerned about it," Miller said. "I’m 64-years-old. I just live my life.”
According to a release, guests outside of Zoo buildings do not have to wear masks but are encouraged to social distance. The Zoo has disposable masks available for guests.
Louisville Zoo hours are typically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but visitors can enjoy the zoo until 6 p.m. through September 19.
