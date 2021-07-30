LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone entering a Louisville Metro Government building will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on Monday, Aug. 2.
According to an announcement from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, the decision is a response to the increase of COVID-19 cases driven by the new Delta variant.
As of Friday afternoon, the city of Louisville was listed in the "orange" alert status, with a two-week average daily incidence rate of 12.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, after several weeks in the "yellow." In the past three weeks alone, COVID-19 cases in the community have tripled with 672 new cases reported the week of July 24.
With this trend, city officials anticipate reaching "red" alert status by Monday.
"We're at a point we'd hoped to avoid through vaccines, which are safe, highly effective at stopping serious illness and death from COVID-19, and widely available at over 100 locations throughout Louisville," Fischer said, in a statement. "This is an urgent step to halt this pandemic of the unvaccinated, and our community must once again work together so that we can move forward -- not backward -- against this dastardly virus."
The mayor is urging other Louisville employers to also recommending masking up at their businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect children 12 and younger who will be returning to classrooms in coming weeks.
