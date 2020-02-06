LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has welcomed a new addition: Athena, a nearly 2-year-old Hartmann's mountain zebra.
Athena came to Louisville from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Virginia. She is the sister of the zoo's female zebra Azizi.
Zoo officials will rotate the sisters, female zebra Enid and male zebra Gibbs for the zebra exhibit near the African Outpost.
According to South Africa Online, the Hartmann's mountain zebras can be found "from the semi-arid regions of Namibia all the way up to Angola. The species is scarcely located to the North of Namibia and can also be found as far south in the Northern Province of South Africa."
The site also said that the Hartmann's mountain zebra is "slightly larger ... with wider stripes than the Cape mountain zebra found in South Africa."
Females weigh an average of about 610 pounds, while males weigh an average of about 650 pounds. However, SAO said, stallions over age 7 can weigh as much as 750 pounds.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources lists the species as vulnerable, a step better than endangered. SAO said only 13,000 Hartmann's mountain zebras remain.
Through March 20, the zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though guests can stay until 5 p.m.
