LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fantasy met sci-fi on Saturday with hundreds of people showing off their passion for comics.
LouisvilleCon was hosted at Triple Crowne Pavilion with more than 100 vendors showing off comics, toys and crafts, all centered on the world of sci-fi.
Some attendees dressed up in cosplay and talked to artists and other collectors in the world of cosplay.
"I like to think there is comradery," said Garo Martinez. "I don't know a lot of people here cause there is a lot of people but seeing everyone dressed up and knowing there is community of like-minded nerds is always nice."
There was also a cosplay costume contest.
"For a couple of hours on a Saturday you get to play dress up and just have a good time with it and not really care," said Brian Neudorff.
Fans could also meet comic book artists.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.