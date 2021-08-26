LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville zombie walk was set to happen this weekend in a new location, but organizers said Thursday that it's being postponed until 2022 because of COVID concerns.
Organizers had planned to move the event to NuLu from Bardstown Road this year. A news release says there aren't enough police officers to staff the event, and "the best course of action was to postpone the event to 2022."
There wasn't enough time to find secure off-duty sheriffs to supplement LMPD officers.
Vendors are sponsors of the walk are being notified about the postponement.
Louisville's office of special events and the Louisville Downtown Partnership have offered their support in the establishment of the 2022 Louisville Zombie Attack, "ensuring this event makes a real return to its former glory and gore."
This is the second year the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
