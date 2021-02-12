LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's archdiocese is changing its procedure for Ash Wednesday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashes will not be placed on a person's forehead. Instead, a priest will bless the ashes and then they'll be sprinkled on top of a person's head.
This method avoids direct skin contact between people.
The archdiocese says while most Americans are more familiar with the ashes in the form a cross on the forehead, the sprinkling of ashes is common in Catholic cultures around the world.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.