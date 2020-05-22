LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that city-owned dog parks, tennis courts and disc golf courses were given the green light to reopen.
Guests at the outdoor recreation areas are still asked to follow some social distancing guidelines, however.
Dog owners must keep 6 feet of distance between one another while visiting the city's dog parks, and Fischer encouraged visits to be capped at an hour or less.
Tennis should be limited to one-on-one games only, and players should avoid sharing equipment Fischer said.
"If a ball comes into play from an adjacent court, don't reach over and pick it up. Remember, the virus can transfer through objects," Fischer said. "Just kick it back over to your neighbors or hit it back with your racquet."
Metro Parks crews have been working to reinstall nets at courts around the city, and Fischer asked for residents' patience if their nearby court has not yet been reopened.
Disc golfers have been asked to not congregate or share discs, as well.
Larger group sports, including basketball, are still prohibited.
Fischer and Dr. Sara Moyer, the director of the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, encouraged Louisville residents to enjoy the holiday weekend with some time outdoors but warned residents to avoid overcrowding at the city's parks and outdoor recreational faculties. Practicing proper social distancing will help the city's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.
"If a park or trail or anywhere or anywhere else you go, inside or outside, appear to be too crowded, and you can't maintain social distances from others, move on and find another time to visit," Moyer said.
COVID-19 in Jefferson County update
Health officials have identified 89 new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, Fischer said Friday. Two more county residents, both in their 90s, have died after contracting the respiratory disease.
To date, 2,233 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Jefferson County, and 146 residents have died from virus complications.
Fischer also announced Friday that the city has reached a contact tracing partnership with Louisville-based Lacuna Health, which is looking to hire an estimated 80 to 100 employees for its efforts. Fischer also said he is extending the city's state of emergency order to June 30. The order was set to expire June 1.
