LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new schedule for recycling pickup in Louisville is now in effect.
Crews will now pick up recycling every two weeks, instead of every week. The bright orange 18-gallon bins have been replaced with black 95-gallon bins, with blue lids. The city says the change will give people more storage space, and the lids will prevent littering.
"We wanted to discontinue the use of our small 18-gallon bins," said Karen Maynard, public education supervisor at Louisville Metro Public Works. "For anyone that has only used the 18-gallon bins they know sometimes there is just not enough room for all the recyclables."
The swap will also save the city money. If you still find your new cart is filling up before the next pickup date, you can buy another one from the city, or use a free drop-off site.
If you decide to purchase a bin from another source, it must be at least 30 gallons and have a lid in order to be picked up by the city. Maynard also said residents should label non-city bins with the word "RECYCLING" so workers know it is not trash.
