LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's outdoor space for the homeless community is one step closer to opening.
This week, crews began work to install plumbing on the property in Old Louisville.
The Safe Outdoor Space known as "The Hope Village" will provide space for up to 50 homeless residents. It will include outdoor tents, showers, toilets, and access to services such as housing navigation, substance abuse counseling, mental health resources, and more.
Last month, the city announced the nonprofit The Hope Buss will oversee the property. It's located at 212 East College Street, near South Brook Street.
Angel Todd, Director of Operations for The Hope Buss, said after the plumbing is completed, adding electricity will be next.
"We've been doing all the behind the scenes stuff and getting things ready and to finally see work being done on the site to prep just warmed our hearts," said Todd.
The Hope Village will serve as a space for people to remain outdoors who do not want to go into one of Louisville's homeless shelters.
Todd said tents for the facility arrived Monday. She said the tents will soon be placed outdoors on platforms for residents. She is hopeful The Hope Village will be open in March.
