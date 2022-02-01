LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new community space for people living on the streets in Louisville plans to start offering its services by March.
The Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community, will run the "Safe Outdoor Space," at which the city said "individuals experiencing homelessness can live temporarily outdoors, with access to food, showers and outreach services."
Metro Government is using $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to buy the former headquarters of the Archdiocese of Louisville at 212 E. College Street. It will be called "The Hope Village."
The Safe Outdoor Space will provide space for no more than 60 homeless people and their pets. It will be staffed 24/7, and the design will include a fence with wind screens around it.
"The building on site, the first phase of that is the downstairs where there will be showers and stuff like that available for the residents, but that's farther down the line," Stachelle Bussey, with the Hope Buss, explained during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
It will also include outdoor tents, toilets and access to services such as housing navigation, substance abuse counseling, mental health resources, and more.
