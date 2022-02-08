LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A YMCA program is teaching teens and young adults about safe relationships.
The love notes program is designed to shed light on healthy relationships during Teen Violence Awareness Month.
The CDC says 1-in-10 teen girls have reported being in a violent relationship.
The program gives people ages 14 to 24 the tools to maintain and build a relationship, including communication skills and how to argue effectively.
The program director says domestic violence increased significantly during the pandemic, so it's important for them to raise awareness.
"We plan for our future when we talk about careers, and we talk about college, and we talk about like what our next steps are but we often don't talk about planning for relationships, and it really allows the youth and young adults to figure out what they want," Kelley Luckett, YMCA Love Notes director said. "It's not about us telling them what they need. It's about them figuring out really where they fit and what it means to them to be in a relationship."
The next session is scheduled for February 21st and 22nd.
Participants get a free membership to the Y for a year or a 50% discount on a family membership.
To register, click here.
