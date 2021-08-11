LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 50 years, the Knob Creek Machine Gun shoot is coming to an end.
The iconic show in Bullitt County typically happens twice a year, but was canceled in April because of the pandemic.
The last Machine Gun Shoot will take place Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Those participating in the shoot can shoot at a "wide variety of used appliances, abandoned vehicles, and barrels of fuel with pyrotechnic charges attached," according to the event's website.
Collectors and gun enthusiasts from across the world have attended the event.
The owner says the gun range will remain open.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.