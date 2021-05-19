MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The school board for Madison Consolidated Schools recently approved proposals to add solar panels to the roof of Madison Consolidated High School and to build an addition onto Anderson Elementary School.
Superintendent Jeff Studebaker said the projects will cost around $8 million in total but can be done without raising taxes.
"We're selling a bond," he said. "The tax rate is steady as a result of this. We have some debt rolling off. The way we've structured everything over the last few years has allowed the tax rate to stay steady.
"If we don't do any further projects, we actually will see a projected dip in the tax rate in about three years."
Studebaker said the addition at Anderson Elementary is needed now, and he hopes it will be a starting point to expand the school to more students in the future.
The addition will include four new classrooms, a new media center, additional restrooms, a conference room and more. He also said there will be an office suite, which is much needed.
"Right now, those people are working out of hallways and closets in the existing structure," Studebaker said.
That expansion at Anderson Elementary is expected to be completed in fall 2022.
Getting solar panels on the roof of the high school should happen in just a few months.
"We have solar arrays operational on most of our buildings in the district," Studebaker said. "The high school is the last to get their array. That'll be happening this summer."
Studebaker said he's happy to see the energy savings.
"Once that bond is paid off, that is free and clear," he said. "We're going to continue to produce electricity, and that is going to continue to be a savings inside our operational fund for the next 25-30 years.
"I'm very excited about these projects. I think it's going to position the district very well for the future."
Madison Consolidated Schools has about 2,500 students.
