MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The community swimming pool in Madison, Indiana is getting a $2 million makeover.
The upgrades for the Crystal Beach Pool include a new pool deck and pool liner, as well as improved access for people with disabilities. The project will create an elevator for easier access to the second floor, renovate bathrooms and locker rooms, and improve the concession area.
"We’re going to rip out basically all the first floor bathrooms and locker rooms and reconfigure them so that it’s easily accessible from the entryway as well as from the pool side," said city planner Nicole Schell.
Schell said the construction is expected to begin in late February or early March of 2021 and will be completed in two phases. She said construction will be halted during swimming season, so the pool will be open to guests this summer.
"The big picture here is that the City of Madison’s riverfront has undergone a transformation over the last three decades where millions of dollars have been invested to add open and outdoor recreation as a quality of life initiative," said Madison Mayor Bob Courtney.
Courtney said his goal with this project is to extend the life of Crystal Beach and keep it going for future generations. Aside from being the mayor, Courtney said he's passionate about this project because he used to be a lifeguard at the pool.
"I grew up in downtown Madison, and so Crystal Beach was a place we all went to every single day. We want the next generation of kids and families and tourists to enjoy that same feeling you get coming to a community swimming pool like Crystal Beach," he said.
Courtney said a project to improve a building such as Crystal Beach is an example of how the city is working to preserve its historic features.
“It is such a one-of-a-kind structure. I’m not sure there’s another one like it in the entire United States and that makes it so worthwhile preserving for the next generation," said Courtney.
The City of Madison received the grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). The funds for the Crystal Beach Rehabilitation Project are a result of Madison earning the designation of a 'Stellar Community' in 2017.
