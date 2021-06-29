MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A popular southern Indiana sporting event that draws national attention is heading back to the water this year, and there is no shortage of anticipation.
The annual Madison Regatta will take to the Ohio River this weekend, and festivities kicked off Tuesday — the beginning of a series of events leading up to Sunday’s races.
Regatta officials say ticket sales have been so good, they sold out of online tickets last week. They are now selling tickets at their office and will also sell them at the event gates.
It’s something organizers didn’t expect to happen so quickly.
“We actually had to start using leftover wristbands from 2019, so I think it is going to be big this year,” said Regatta Vice President Jak McCormick.
While the tents are being set up, the visitors and vendors are starting to roll in — and that’s something local small businesses are banking on.
Michaela Owens is a store manager of Galena Garlic in downtown Madison, and she expects the crowds to be bigger than ever.
“Typically, it’s about 30,000 people. I am expecting a lot more than that. We have had to double up our staff to make sure everyone gets the service they deserve,” said Owens. “All of the hotels have been booked for at least a month already. Every time there is a cancellation people are still booking in.”
With the decent forecasted weather, the crowds would be close to 50,000 or 60,000, many coming out for the parade and music festival that lead up to the races. Many campers and RVs are already set-up along the river.
“We’ve had quite a few people coming in from Chicago this week. Always Cincinnati, Indy, but further distances are starting to show up a lot," said Owens.
Many of the boat owners and racers are coming from cities as far as Seattle and San Francisco.
The barricades are up and some of the roads already blocked off in anticipation for what could be a banner year for the Regatta and the city.
“Half the small businesses have vendor stations downtown. I mean it brings millions into the community ... it’s big,” said McCormick.
